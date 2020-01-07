Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't expect easy trade talks with the US, France warns Britain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 21:25 IST
Don't expect easy trade talks with the US, France warns Britain

Britain is in for a rude awakening when it discovers that it is far harder to negotiate a trade deal with the United States when you do not have the might of the European Union behind you, a French minister warned on Tuesday.

After Boris Johnson's election win last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said Britain and the United States were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal after Brexit, which Trump said could be "more lucrative" than any EU deal. But in an interview with Reuters in Paris, French trade minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said a mid-sized power like Britain will find it tough to negotiate alone with the world's biggest economy.

"I've seen the statements boasting about a great trade deal with the United States," Lemoyne said. "But I think the British will come to realise how different it is to negotiate as part of a bloc like the European Union, which has 500 million consumers, than as a country of 60 million or so. The power dynamic is not the same."

Lemoyne also warned European negotiators against rushing into a "botched" deal because of the tight deadline before the end of the transition period at the end of the year, when EU rules stop applying to the United Kingdom. "We're going to have to work flat out," Lemoyne said. "What's certain is that content must prevail over timing. We can't afford to botch some issues.

"Talks will certainly be tough, but we can't give too much away or be negligent about certain rules that matter to us because there's a tight deadline," he added. Johnson has set a hard deadline to reach a new trade deal with the EU, betting that the prospect of another Brexit cliff-edge would force Brussels to move more quickly to seal an accord. London also hopes it can get a deal with the United States done before the U.S. presidential election in November.

French President Emmanuel Macron consistently took a hard stance on Brexit during the first phase of negotiations. At the last EU summit in Brussels, he warned Britain against a deregulation of its economy, saying that would prompt the EU to shut off access to Britain's biggest export market.

But the stakes are high for France, since Britain represents its biggest trade surplus, being a destination for French wines, champagne, cars and drugs. Trade minister Lemoyne said Britain often does not have domestic alternatives, which should help strike a deal. "We're lucky to have complementarities with Britain. I think these should be encouraged," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi vice defence minister meets UK defence minister discuss challenges in Mideast - tweet

Saudi Vice Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday he had met Britains defense minister Ben Wallace for talks on fighting terrorism and regional issues.We discussed the strategic partnership between our two friendly cou...

Shrek 5 will be a reboot and not a sequel, Know why movie creators are taking time

Shrek 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated animated movies. Its release date has not been announced but that doesnt mean DreamWorks has dropped the plan of making the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise. Read the texts below to...

Cricket-Root praise for 'born match-winner' Stokes after Newlands heroics

England captain Joe Root hailed the influence of golden nugget Ben Stokes, who put in a match-winning performance with bat, ball and in the field to seal the second test against South Africa by 189 runs at Newlands on Tuesday.Stokes had blu...

Canada says some troops in Iraq to be moved temporarily to Kuwait for safety

Some of Canadas 500 military personnel based in Iraq will be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons, the countrys top military official said on Tuesday, due to fears of possible retaliation thereafter a U.S. drone strike on Irans to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020