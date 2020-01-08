Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will complaint to PM against Kiran Bedi for delaying construction of college, says Puducherry Minister

Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for delaying the construction of an engineering college in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Yanam (Puducherry)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 03:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 03:19 IST
Will complaint to PM against Kiran Bedi for delaying construction of college, says Puducherry Minister
Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao speaking to ANI in Yanam on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for delaying the construction of an engineering college in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. "Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is preventing the beginning of construction work of an engineering college whose funds were allotted by the Central government. Therefore, along with the Chief Minister, I will meet the Prime Minister and will complain against her for the delay," Rao told ANI here.

He further alleged that Bedi had also barred officials from holding the People's Festival and flower fair in Yanam this year, which had been a tradition in the region from the past many years. "For the past 18 years, Yanam People's Festival and Flower fair used to be held by the Puducherry government's tourism department. Lt Governor has ordered officials to not allocate funds and has planned to not host the event in Yanam this year," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to kill thousands of camels amid wildfires

Authorities here will begin five-day campaign to kill thousand of camels in Australia as they drink too much water amid the wildfires. The government will send helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a five-day campaign starting Wednesda...

Putin deplores escalation in Middle East during talks With Syria's Assad

Damascus Syria, Jan 08 SputnikANI Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pointed to a rise in tensions in the Middle East as the situation in Syria took a turn for the better. This was discussed during his visit to Damascus where the R...

Afgan Pres, Pak Army Chief offer sound advice over Iran conflict: US defence secretary

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday local times said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa offered him sound advice during a phone call on the escalation of tensions in the middle eastern regio...

Dehardun: Congress MLAs voice concern over functioning of state unit

While on the one hand, Congress is trying to reinforce its strength across the country, signs of growing factionalism have emerged in the Uttarakhand unit of the party with few lawmakers voicing their concern against the functioning of stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020