Netanyahu warns of 'resounding blow' if Iran attacks Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that Israel would strike a "resounding blow" if attacked by arch foe Iran, as regional tensions soar after the US killing of a top Iranian general. "Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow," the premier told a Jerusalem conference after Iran launched a salvo retaliatory missile strikes on bases used by US troops in Iraq.
Netanyahu has described the target of last week's US drone strike -- Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm -- as a "terrorist-in-chief".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Israel detains 4 Palestinians in East Jerusalem and West Bank
Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad
US kills top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad drone strike
General Qasem Soleimani: Iran's regional pointman
Pakistan expresses concern over Iranian General Qasem Soleimani's killing in US attack