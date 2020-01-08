Left Menu
Development News Edition

SFI protests against BJP's Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:40 IST
SFI protests against BJP's Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati,

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, who was scheduled to deliver a lecture Wednesday at the Visva Bharati University on the Citizenship Amendment Act, faced protests by members of the CPI(M)-backed SFI who also stalled the programme. The Rajya Sabha MP was to speak on "The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation" as a part of the Visva Bharati Lecture Series at the varsity's Lipika Auditorium.

The programme was scheduled at 3.30 pm and was to be presided over by the varsity's vice chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. However, as soon as Dasgupta reached the campus students started protesting against him.

The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore. "We will continue our protests against the BJP and forces of the Hindutva," he added.

The BJP leader in a tweet said, "How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside (sic)." A teacher of the varsity said Dasgupta was kept at a guest house as the agitation continued. However, Visva Bharati University authorities were not available for comments. Visva Bharati, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, is a central university..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Walking in two worlds: Canada's 'two-spirit' doctor guiding trans teenagers

By Rachel Savage EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S itting on the floor of a teepee, in a circle of patients, friends and relatives, doctor James Makokis cried as he remembered his father struggling to accept hi...

Turkey, Russia call for ceasefire in Libya on Jan 12

Turkey and Russia on Wednesday called on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire at midnight on January 12, after talks between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.Turkey has backed Fayez al-Ser...

Canada plane crash victims in Iran include lecturers, students

A pair of university lecturers and two students were among the 63 Canadian victims of a plane disaster in Iran in Wednesday, according to a Iranian news agency and documents posted to social media. All 176 people on board the Ukraine Intern...

Ghosn vows to clear name as he blasts 'collusion' against him

Beirut, Jan 8 AFP Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday accused Nissan and Japanese prosecutors of plotting against him, vowing to prove his innocence at his first public appearance since fleeing the country. The former Renault-Nis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020