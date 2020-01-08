Left Menu
Cong says Delhi govt did nothing in health, education; AAP says let's compare edu models

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:15 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:15 IST
The Delhi Congress on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government has done nothing to improve health and education sectors in the national capital, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party to challenge it to present and compare the education models of both the parties. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma claimed that in the last five years, only one new school has opened, but the AAP had promised to construct 500 new schools before the 2015 assembly elections.

Reacting to it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "On education, we challenge both Congress and BJP to present their education model in states ruled by them. Let us compare your education model and we will present ours." Sharma also alleged that the people of Delhi have not been getting good health facilities even as 46 per cent of health budget lapsed.

Citing an RTI reply, the Congress leader said out of the sanctioned strength of 283 doctors, only 187 posts have been filled at a cancer hospital in Dilshad Garden, while out of the sanctioned strength of 820 para-medical staff, only 493 posts have been filled, that too when Congress was in power in the national capital. He alleged that in the current financial year, out of the allotted budget of Rs 3,737 crore, Rs 259.73 crore were spent till September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

