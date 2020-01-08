Turkey, Russia call for ceasefire in Libya on Jan 12
Turkey and Russia on Wednesday called on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire at midnight on January 12, after talks between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.
Turkey has backed Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russia has sent forces to back General Khalifa Haftar's opposing forces to the east. Ankara has said it will send troops to Libya upon the GNA's request.
In a joint statement, Turkey and Russia called on parties in Libya to "declare a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Khalifa Haftar
- Russia
- Libya
- Ankara
- Tripoli
- Vladimir Putin
- Tayyip Erdogan
- GNA
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan says discussed Libya ceasefire with Tunisian president
UPDATE 1-Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya
Turkey says parliament working on bill to allow troop deployment to Libya
Libya war leaves thousands homeless in Tripoli
Russia and Italy call for peaceful solution to Libya crisis