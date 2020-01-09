Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visit of envoys from 15 nations to J-K attempt by govt to normalise its clampdown in Valley: PDP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:37 IST
Visit of envoys from 15 nations to J-K attempt by govt to normalise its clampdown in Valley: PDP

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the visit of envoys of various countries to Jammu and Kashmir was an attempt by the government to "normalise its clampdown" in the Valley, daring the Centre to allow the dignitaries to meet the detained political leaders. "Today that @PMOIndia lets a 2nd batch of envoys to "see" the situation in #Kashmir, it only seems like an attempt to normalize the Govts own clampdown. The dare is on @PMOIndia will they ever let these Foreign Envoys meet political detainees who are jailed since 160 days now?" the PDP said on its official Twitter handle.

Envoys from 15 countries, including US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, arrived in Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first visit by diplomats since August last year when the state's special status was revoked and it was downsized to a union territory. The envoys, who are here as part of the government's diplomatic outreach to rebut Pakistan's propaganda on the Kashmir issue, met some political leaders, including former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari, soon after their arrival.

The PDP, commenting on a meeting of breakaway leaders of the party led by Bukhari with Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu earlier this week, said the government "jails those who aided its democracy and strings up puppets who are ready to bargain at the cheapest price". "The government should understand that those who really love Kashmiri soil are not for sale!" it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank launches service for religious bodies, societies and clubs

With an aim to grow institutional business, Indias largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday launched a value-added service for religious bodies, societies, clubs and cities. The institutions will get a customised mobile applicati...

Maha: 500 judges, 50 lawyers to take part in mediation meet

Around 500 judges and 50 trained mediation lawyers from 11 districts of Maharshtras Vidarbha region will take part in a regional conference here on January 11, a release here stated on Thursday. The conference on capacity building and eval...

Hong Kong exchange chief says economic 'devastation' from unrest will soon be apparent

More than six months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have not been helpful to the economy in the Chinese-ruled territory and the depth of the devastation will be seen in the coming weeks, said the chief executive of the citys stock...

Massive explosion as seized firecrackers go off while

Massive explosion as seized firecrackers go off whilebeing defused by police on banks of Ganga at Naihati in WestBengals North 24 Parganas district....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020