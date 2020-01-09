Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab okays amendments to tourism and culture policies to make it disable friendly

To make tourism more friendly for persons with disabilities, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved the necessary amendments to the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017 and Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:51 IST
Punjab okays amendments to tourism and culture policies to make it disable friendly
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

To make tourism more friendly for persons with disabilities, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved the necessary amendments to the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017 and Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018. Chief Minister's Office said that in line with RPWD, passed by the Government of India for protection of rights of disabled persons, all departments of the state government are required to adopt and incorporate its provisions in compliance with Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The cabinet has approved the inclusion of certain provisions of section 29 of the RPWD Act in Punjab State Culture Policy 2017 and Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018. "Special provisions for persons with disabilities have also been incorporated in Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018, which stipulates facilities and support to persons with disabilities to visit places of tourist interest in the State of Punjab; making art accessible to persons with disabilities and promoting recreational centers and other associational activities," stated the Punjab government release.

"Notably, the Punjab State Culture Policy 2017 was approved by the Cabinet on August 24, 2017. The main cornerstones of this policy are incorporating Art and Culture in Public Infrastructure, engaging the masses in Culture and to build democratic and human values through cultural exchange," stated the government release Similarly, for giving a boost to tourism in the state, the Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018 was approved by the Cabinet on February 15, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank launches service for religious bodies, societies and clubs

With an aim to grow institutional business, Indias largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday launched a value-added service for religious bodies, societies, clubs and cities. The institutions will get a customised mobile applicati...

Maha: 500 judges, 50 lawyers to take part in mediation meet

Around 500 judges and 50 trained mediation lawyers from 11 districts of Maharshtras Vidarbha region will take part in a regional conference here on January 11, a release here stated on Thursday. The conference on capacity building and eval...

Hong Kong exchange chief says economic 'devastation' from unrest will soon be apparent

More than six months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have not been helpful to the economy in the Chinese-ruled territory and the depth of the devastation will be seen in the coming weeks, said the chief executive of the citys stock...

Massive explosion as seized firecrackers go off while

Massive explosion as seized firecrackers go off whilebeing defused by police on banks of Ganga at Naihati in WestBengals North 24 Parganas district....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020