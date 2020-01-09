Punjab okays amendments to tourism and culture policies to make it disable friendly

To make tourism more friendly for persons with disabilities, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved the necessary amendments to the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017 and Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018. Chief Minister's Office said that in line with RPWD, passed by the Government of India for protection of rights of disabled persons, all departments of the state government are required to adopt and incorporate its provisions in compliance with Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The cabinet has approved the inclusion of certain provisions of section 29 of the RPWD Act in Punjab State Culture Policy 2017 and Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018. "Special provisions for persons with disabilities have also been incorporated in Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018, which stipulates facilities and support to persons with disabilities to visit places of tourist interest in the State of Punjab; making art accessible to persons with disabilities and promoting recreational centers and other associational activities," stated the Punjab government release.

"Notably, the Punjab State Culture Policy 2017 was approved by the Cabinet on August 24, 2017. The main cornerstones of this policy are incorporating Art and Culture in Public Infrastructure, engaging the masses in Culture and to build democratic and human values through cultural exchange," stated the government release Similarly, for giving a boost to tourism in the state, the Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018 was approved by the Cabinet on February 15, 2018. (ANI)

