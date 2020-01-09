Will ask Kejriwal 10 questions on Delhi govt's failures: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said he will ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ten questions on the failures of the AAP government and expects him to give timely replies.

Speaking at a press conference here, he claimed that Kejriwal has no more achievements to talk about and so is escaping people's questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport.

Tiwari asked the Chief Minister why, in the past five years, his government did not release funds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore due to the municipal corporations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

