Will ask Kejriwal 10 questions on Delhi govt's failures: Manoj Tiwari

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:26 IST
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said he will ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ten questions on the failures of the AAP government and expects him to give timely replies. Speaking at a press conference here, he claimed that Kejriwal has no more achievements to talk about and so is escaping people's questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport.

Tiwari asked the chief minister why, in the past five years, his government did not release funds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore due to the municipal corporations. "Today's question for Kejriwal is why Rs 20,000 crore due to the municipal corporations were kept back like a thief. This fund could have been used for payment of salaries to employees of the civic bodies," he said.

Kejriwal is trying to escape questions in order to avoid discussion on the performance of his government but the BJP will not allow him to do so. "When we ask him about dirty water supply, pollution, potholed roads, and poor public transport facilities in the city, he starts talking about other states. Elections in Delhi are just a few days ahead, and people need to know what the AAP government did in five years," Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP president also promised to provide five times more facilities to people if his party won the elections, as compared to what the Kejriwal government gave them. "We have said it already that unlike the AAP government our facilities will be for full five years, and not just three months."

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said Kejriwal is comparing work of his government with municipal corporations while we are asking him about the schools, colleges and hospitals he had promised, which were never built by his government in five years. These elections are for Delhi Assembly but Kejriwal is trying to divert the attention of the people from real issues and talking about municipal corporations and other states, he said.

Voting for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

