Don't get swayed by motivated rumours on NRC, says TN CM

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:02 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:02 IST
Don't get swayed by motivated rumours on NRC, says TN CM Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday asserted in the Assembly that the interests of minorities would be fully protected by his government and urged them to not be swayed by 'politically motivated' rumours on the National Register of Citizens. Winding up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor's address, Palaniswami said the House witnessed a debate on the NRC for about two days.

Citing the assurance made in the House by his colleague, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar that minorities will not be affected in any way vis-a-vis the NRC, he said his party led regimes have all along served as a "fortification" for the minority people since the days of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and later "Amma," (J Jayalalithaa). "I would like to assert that this government of Amma will continue to be a fortification for the minority people, following the footsteps of the two great leaders." Further, he said,"the minority people hence need not have even an iota of doubt or apprehension and not believe rumours spread with political motives." Quoting a saying of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, he said those against his party and the government will be elbowed out with the people's support.

On January 7, speaking on the NRC, Udhayakumar had said no order had been received from the Centre mandating its implementation. "Even if such a directive is to come and when it is implemented, even if a single person from the minority community is affected, the first voice against it will be raised by the AIADMK. Their rights will be protected. This is the truth," he said.

DMK had supported an amendment in Parliament in 2003 to the Citizenship Act, he said, adding such tweaking envisaged the maintenance of a National Register of Indian Citizens by the Centre and setting up a National Registration Authority. "You (Congress-DMK alliance regime at the Centre) initiated it and now you blame the AIADMK," he said,seeking to turn the tables on the principal opposition party which held protests over the CAA-NRC in the state..

