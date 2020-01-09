Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid sparked a debate on Thursday when he claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was shown black flags during a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2005. But the debate intensified with his claim that Singh, in turn, requested the Vice-Chancellor to be "lenient" with students and maintained that it is their right to protest.

Looking up past media reports we found out that Manmohan Singh did face black flag protests during his visit to JNU in 2005 and he also defended students' right to protest.

Khalid, in his tweet, also claimed that former PM Manmohan Singh had begun his speech by quoting a sentence from the biography of French writer Voltaire, "I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to death your right to say it."

The Telegraph, in a report filed in 2016, stated that then VC B.B. Bhattacharya had said Singh requested him to be lenient with the students who showed black flags to then PM.

"Manmohan Singh came and told me 'please be lenient, Sir'. I said I have to at least warn them... It is unfortunate that students have burnt the PM's effigy, but the problem today is that lines of communication with students have broken down," the report quoted Bhattacharya.

Other media reports like one filed by The Hindu back in 2005 also confirms Manmohan's stance on defending students' right to protest. The same report also confirms the claims by Khalid that former PM quoted Voltaire in his speech at JNU.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect AFP RUPRUP...

Pelosi says House likely to send Trump impeachment articles 'soon'

The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate probably soon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.We should move smartly and strategical...

Trump: Downed Ukrainian plane in Iran could have made a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.Somebody could have made a mistake, Trump...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale records, oil dips, as investors hail easing of Mideast tensions

Crude prices slid and equity markets around the world set new highs on Thursday as investors took on greater risk in a relief rally after the United States and Iran moved to defuse escalating tensions in the Middle East.Gold prices retreate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020