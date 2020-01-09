Don't hike stamp duty to increase revenue: Pawar to officials

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked the officials not to hike stamp duty on property deals. The revenue should be increased, instead, by rationalising ready reckoner rates (official rates of property for the purpose of computation of duty), he said.

Pawar gave these instructions during a review meeting of the Department of Registration and Stamps, an official statement said. It was also decided during the meeting that vacancies should be filled up immediately, and there should be a separate cadre of officers for providing better services to people visiting Registration andStamps offices.

Efforts will be taken to increase the Stamps Department's revenue, Pawar said. It was also decided that Aadhar card will be enough as identity proof for document registration, and two witnesses will not be needed anymore for that purpose. PTI MR KRK KRK.

