DMK condemns removal of Stalin's CRPF security
The DMK condemned the removal of the VIP security cover of party chief M K Stalin by the Centre on Thursday. In a tweet, DMK MP and Stalin's sister Kanimozhi said she "strongly condemned" the withdrawal of security of her brother.
Stalin had "Z plus" protection of about 18-20 armed personnel drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Kanimozhi said "crores of cadres and their love will serve as a fortification for Stalin, who has continuously been raising his voice for Tamils".
The Union government has removed the central security cover of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Stalin. Panneerselvam had a "Y plus" cover of about five-six central paramilitary commandos.
The security cover of the two politicians was taken off the central security list after a threat assessment review was carried out by central security agencies and approved by the Union home ministry.
