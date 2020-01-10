BJP's Raj Bala Malik elected as new Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

BJP's Raj Bala Malik on Friday was elected as the new Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation here. Malik, an advocate, defeated Congress nominee Gurbax Rawat.

Malik polled 22 votes while Rawat got five votes, officials said. The Bharatiya Janata Party has the majority in the 27-member of the MC House with 20 councilors while the Congress has five councilors.

The BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal also has one councilor. Local MP Kirron Kher is an ex-officio member of the House. In order to be elected as Mayor, a nominee needs 14 votes of municipal corporation councilors.

Malik was Mayor in 2012 as well. Meanwhile, the voting for the election of senior deputy Mayor and deputy Mayor was still going on.

