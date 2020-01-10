AAP workers protest outside Punjab CM's residence against high power tariff

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Friday staged a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence alleging high power tariff in the state. AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann led the agitation along with other party leaders.

"People of Punjab are facing difficulties due to high power rates. Electricity rates are higher in Punjab than any other states of India," Mann told reporters here. The police also used water cannons against AAP workers to disperse them.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur also raised the issue of electricity rates in the state. "Cong govt is breaking Punjabis' backs to fill its coffers. People in Bathinda villages are getting a whopping Rs 2.5L power bills. Amarinder Singh, you can't cover losses caused by your govt's Rs 4,100cr #CoalScam at people's cost. SAD will protect every Punjabi you're trying to rob," Kaur tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.