If any criminals in AAP, put them behind bars: Sisodia to BJP over induction of Shoaib Iqbal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:34 IST
If there are any criminals in the AAP, then put them behind bars, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said, responding to the criticism from the BJP over induction of five-time MLA Shoaib Iqbal into the party fold. In response to a question, Sisodia said Delhi Police has been under the Centre for the past six years and if Iqbal has committed any crime then he should be arrested and put in jail.

"If any AAP leader or anyone joining the party is a murder accused, then the BJP should be ashamed that he is free and outside jail. For six years, Delhi Police has been under you (BJP). Arrest him and put him in jail. If you can't run Delhi Police, then leave it. We will run it and show," he said. "And if there is any murderer in our party or your party, we will put him behind bars," Sisodia said.

Sisodia was responding to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's allegations that Iqbal has been convicted in several cases already and there is an unending list of grave offences under his names. Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Three die as Turkish fishing boat hits Russian tanker

Istanbul, Jan 10 AFP Three people died after a Turkish fishing boat and a Russian-flagged tanker collided on Friday off Istanbuls northern coast, local media reported. The Turkish boat sank after the collision at around 0330 GMT, the coastg...

