Farmers of Amaravati region should hold talks with High Power Committee regarding their issues: MVS Nagi Reddy

YSRCP leader and Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (AP SAM) vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy suggested that the farmers of Amaravati region should hold talks with High Power Committee regarding their issues and said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu is 'provoking' farmers of the state for his 'selfish motives'. "The government is committed for the farmers and is of the opinion that farmers in Amaravati region should not suffer any loss. Care should be taken that no agitation should be stirred in any of the other regions. The three capital proposal is under discussion for the sake of all-round development of all regions in the state," said Reddy.

"I would like to request the farmers to think about who is pro-farmers and who is anti-farmers. N Chandrababu Naidu has an anti-farmer attitude. The high-power committee has clearly stated that they will listen to every person's issues so they can approach the committee," said Reddy. Nagi Reddy alleged that former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is 'provoking' the farmers of the state for his selfish motives.

Nagi Reddy recalled the anti-farmer statements of NCBN in past and said that "Farmers should not fall in his trap. I appeal to the farmers to be peaceful, and go for discussions with a high power committee constituted for development of the state and capital." When asked about the police action on farmers who wanted to go on foot march, Nagi Reddy defended that when Section 144 is in implementation, nobody should violate the law.(ANI)

