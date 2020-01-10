UPDATE 1-Democrat Marianne Williamson suspends 2020 U.S. presidential campaign

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, suspended her quixotic outsider campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.

Williamson won admirers if not voters with a spirituality-focused campaign that promoted a politics of love and of conscience. She advocated a Department of Peace and embraced an economic justice agenda to repair damage done by so-called trickle-down economics. "I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," Williamson said in a statement.

The best-selling author and motivational speaker had called for $100 billion in reparations for slavery to be paid over 10 years, gun control, education reform, and equal rights for lesbian and gay communities. She was a long shot to win the nomination, but the faithful following for her spiritual guidance books helped her qualify for early debates in the crowded Democratic contest.

Williamson made a name for herself on Oprah Winfrey's show and became a "spiritual guide" for Hollywood. The Texas native produced a viral moment during a July debate when she warned of Trump's "dark psychic force" after Democrats debated their various policy positions.

"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," she said.

