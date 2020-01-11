Trump believes Iran was targeting four U.S. embassies
President Donald Trump said on Friday Iran probably had targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and was aiming to attack four U.S. embassies when its top general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike.
"We will tell you probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad," Trump said in a clip of an interview on Fox News. "I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
