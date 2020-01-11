Canada's Trudeau demands 'accountability' after Iran plane admission
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed after Iran said it had unintentionally shot down a Ukranian plane, killing 176 people.
He also demanded "transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims," of whom many were Canadian dual nationals.
"This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together," Trudeau's office said in a statement.
