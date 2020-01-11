PM Modi condoles demise of renowned historian Chidananda Murthy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of renowned historian Dr. M Chidananda Murthy at the age of 88 due to prolonged illness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of renowned historian Dr. M Chidananda Murthy at the age of 88 due to prolonged illness. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Dr. M Chidananda Murthy was a doyen of culture and literature. His passion towards Kannada language was noteworthy and so were his efforts to preserve unique aspects of our rich history. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Chidanadamurthy passed away earlier in the day in Bengaluru. He breathed his last at around 4:oo am. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy also condoled the demise of the scholar. (ANI)
