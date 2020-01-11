BJP is against free electricity, water for the people of Delhi, says Manish Sisodia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday took a jibe at BJP, saying that the national party is against free electricity and water which is being provided to the people of Delhi by the ruling government. "Bharatiya Janata Party is against free electricity and water to the people of Delhi," said Sisodia in a press conference.

"I would like to say to BJP, don't say that the people of Delhi are up for sale. People of Delhi are the ones who rule the state and all other parties are merely servants who serve the state," he added. Sisodia also targeted BJP for questioning governance of AAP government, saying, "If giving facilities to the people free of charge means 'sale', it means BJP is insulting all those who are getting the government facilities."

Senior AAP leader further said that if a single vote goes to BJP, then it means that Delhiites are looking for expensive electricity and expensive water. Delhi, where 70 seats are at stake will go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The key contest in the national capital is among the ruling AAP, BJP, and the Congress. In the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, drew a blank in the election. (ANI)

