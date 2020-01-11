The good should enter politics to clean it: Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said politics can be purged of its ills only when good people come out of their shells and join it. "We often complain about politics becoming a dirty field. But it will continue to be so if good people don't come forward," Rawat said in his inaugural address at the Uttarakhand Young Leaders Conclave here.

"Politics cannot be cleaned of its ills unless good people don't come forward and enter it," the chief minister said. He said that calling politics dirty and staying away from it was not going to help things. "Good people have to take the plunge if they really want to make a difference," Rawat said. PTI ALM AAR

