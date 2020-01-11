Left Menu
Development News Edition

CWC expresses solidarity with youth, students in defending Constitution

Amid the protests against the CAA and JNU violence in various colleges across the country, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stands with the youth and students in their fight for defending the constitution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 22:03 IST
CWC expresses solidarity with youth, students in defending Constitution
Congress leader KC Venugopal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the protests against the CAA and JNU violence in various colleges across the country, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stands with the youth and students in their fight for defending the Constitution. "The Congress Working Committee expresses its solidarity with the youth and the students in their fight for defending the Constitution, standing for independent and creative learning and aspiring for employment-linked education at a minimal expense," said Venugopal in a press conference.

Citing various protests at various universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia University, the AICC general secretary said, "A concerted attack on Constitution, rampant unemployment, commercialization of education, unprecedented fee hikes and autocratic refusal to listen to voice and concerns of youth-students have led to spontaneous protests across the colleges and university campuses." "BJP government realises that students and the young cannot be divided through its sectarian agenda. Hence, a designed conspiracy has been unleashed to attack the centres of creative and independent thinking -- colleges and universities," he said.

Cornering the Centre, he alleged that the Prime Minister and the BJP government have "betrayed the trust of the youth." "Modi government has "unleashed the entire might of the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of the youth and students across the country," he said.

The Congress leader said that the CWC resolves that every worker of the Congress Party will work alongside India's youth and the students in this endeavour. "CWC adopted a resolution relating to the student agitation and atrocities against the students and have adopted a statement relating to the various political subjects," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu religion not BJP's monopoly: Gogoi

In a scathing attack on the BJP, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday said Hindu religion is not the monopoly of the BJP and religion cant be the basis for granting citizenship. Taking part in a debate on the governors address ...

Queen Elizabeth II agrees to 'period of transition' for Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II announced on Monday that the Royal Family is entirely supportive of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markles desire to create a new life as a young family and has agreed to a period of transition during which the couple will ...

Film Study: How the Titans solved Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The Tennessee Titans defense did not expose Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as a fraud in Saturdays stunning 28-12 upset. The leagues clear MVP, Jacksons performance Saturday was far from a disaster, as he had dazzling moments as...

Chennai-bound SpiceJet flight faces technical snag

A SpiceJet flight between Varanasi and Chennai had a minor technical issue but made a normal landing in Chennai. A SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated SG-184 Varanasi - Chennai had a minor technical issue and made a normal landing in Chenna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020