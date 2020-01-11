SAD suspends MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, son Parminder for anti-party activities

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday suspended MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa with immediate effect and resolved to issue them a chargesheet to explain their conduct for indulging in anti-party activities. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the core committee which was presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

According to party spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema after due discussion, it was decided to issue a charge sheet to the duo following which they would be given two weeks to explain their conduct. "The party will take its next course of action after receiving the reply of the two leaders", he added. Meanwhile, the core committee also resolved to meet Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on January 15 to demand an independent inquiry into the power scam which had recently come to light.

The core committee said the Congress government had shown deliberate laxity to give a benefit of Rs 3,000 crore to private thermal plant managements and a coal company by putting up a weak defence in cases filed by them against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. It was also decided that a delegation of party leaders will meet Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday. It will take up issues including befitting observation of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, commuting Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence to life and his release from jail and asking Pakistan to ensure safety and security of Sikhs and Sikh shrines in Pakistan.(ANI)

