US News Roundup: Cohen's early prison exit; Boeing fines and more

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen says his assistance justifies early prison exit

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, and fixer who is now seeking early release from prison, on Friday rejected the claim that his lies undermined his ability to help investigators on matters related to the U.S. president. Cohen was responding to a Dec. 19 letter opposing an early release, where Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said he was not a "credible witness," citing statements in which she said Cohen and his surrogates minimized his acceptance of responsibility for conduct to which he had pleaded guilty.

L.A. mayor asks Trump administration for aid on homeless, two sides talking

The mayor of Los Angeles has written to the Trump administration to formally request federal assistance with the growing numbers of homeless on the city's streets, a letter that shows he and Housing Secretary Ben Carson have had negotiations on the issue. The letter from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to President Donald Trump, dated Jan. 9 and made public on Friday, seeks federal aid to "move our unhoused neighbors into shelter, build permanent housing" and supply services to the homeless.

U.S. regulator seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million for defective parts on 737 MAX planes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was seeking to fine Boeing Co $5.4 million, alleging it failed to prevent the installation of defective parts on 737 MAX airplanes. The FAA alleged Boeing "failed to adequately oversee its suppliers to ensure they complied with the company's quality assurance system, ... Boeing knowingly submitted aircraft for final FAA airworthiness certification after determining that the parts could not be used due to a failed strength test."

As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests

Backed by Virginia's first Democratic-controlled legislature in over 20 years, Governor Ralph Northam vowed this week to push through new gun-control laws, angering gun-rights advocates who plan to respond with a rally of thousands of armed citizens. It is unclear how many people will attend the Jan. 20 rally in Richmond. State police are already making security plans, aiming to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen in Charlottesville in 2017, when a march by white nationalists erupted in violence that led to the death of a counter-protester.

Four dead, flights canceled, power knocked out as winter storms hit the U.S.

At least four people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled in Chicago, hundreds more across the Central Plains and Northeast, and thousands were without power in parts of seven states, as a massive winter storm dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan on Saturday. Hurricane-force wind gusts, golf-ball-sized hail and between 2-to-5 inches (5-13 cm)of snow fell on Friday night and early Saturday as the storms pushed from Texas, the Southeast and up to Great Lakes and into Maine, forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Relatives of massacre victims torn over future in Mexico as most flee

Two months after tragedy struck, beefed-up security has helped calm the holdout residents of a tight-knit community of U.S.-Mexican families of Mormon origin. But with only a few families staying put, at least one village is being hollowed out. The gangland ambush by cartel gunmen in November on a dusty road in northern Mexico left three mothers and six children dead, their charred vehicles riddled with bullets, and a once-strong faith deeply shaken in the picturesque hamlets the families have called home for generations.

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees under Trump order

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the federal resettlement program. The decision is a major blow to the program since Texas is the largest recipient of refugees in the country.

Sanders leads, with Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa Democratic poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Iowa voters cast ballots in Feb. 3 party caucuses in the first contest in the state-by-state process of selecting a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election. Thirteen Democrats are in the race.

Jeffrey Epstein's estate projects most accusers who sued will settle

A lawyer for the estate of late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said on Friday he expects most accusers who have sued the estate to take part in a fund to compensate victims. In a letter filed in Manhattan federal court, Bennet Moskowitz, who represents the estate's executors, said five plaintiffs have already put their lawsuits on hold pending participation in the fund, and the "vast majority" of plaintiffs with cases pending in that court "will or are very likely to participate."

Majority of Americans favor wealth tax on very rich: Reuters/Ipsos poll

The idea of imposing a wealth tax on the richest Americans has elicited sharply divergent views across a spectrum of politicians, with President Donald Trump branding it socialist and progressive Democratic presidential contenders Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders prominently endorsing it. But it may have broad public support, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that found nearly two-thirds of respondents agree that the very rich should pay more.

