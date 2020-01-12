BSP may skip Opposition meet on CAA

The Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to skip a meeting of opposition parties convened on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of violence in various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sources in the BSP said the party may not send a representative at the meet.

The BSP's differences with the Congress are said to be the reason behind the move, the sources said. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has already announced its decision to stay away from the meet.

When the opposition members had approached the President against the amended Citizenship law, the BSP had not joined them. It had met the President on the issue later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

