Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi says Republicans will pay price for denying impeachment witnesses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 22:36 IST
Pelosi says Republicans will pay price for denying impeachment witnesses

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats will determine on Tuesday when to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate and warned that Republicans will pay a political price for denying a trial with witnesses.

Pelosi, speaking on Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program, said her caucus at a regular meeting on Tuesday morning would vote on the timing of sending articles of impeachment to the Senate and naming trial managers in the House. "I have always said I would send them over. So there shouldn't be any mystery to that," Pelosi said.

Pelosi has delayed delivery of the charges for weeks to compel Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to include new witness testimony and evidence about Trump's pressure on Ukraine to probe former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democrat running for the nomination to face Trump in the November election. Her gambit appeared to fail as McConnell slammed the door on that idea last week, saying he had enough Republican votes to start the trial without a commitment to hear from additional witnesses, including former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate. Pelosi insisted her delay helped make American voters aware of the need for a "fair trial" with witness testimony and evidence. If McConnell continues to block such proceedings, Republicans would pay a political price.

"I think that he will be accountable to the American people for that," Pelosi said. The Senate, where Trump's Republican party holds a majority, is widely expected to acquit Trump of the charges, as no Republicans have voiced support for ousting him, a step that would require a two-thirds majority.

Nonetheless, Democrats want a longer trial that turns up more information about Trump's efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a Biden probe, including a July 25 phone call between the leaders. As the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign heats up, they believe this will turn some voters against Trump. The Democratic-controlled House, in a party-line vote, impeached Trump on Dec. 18 on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress. Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win.

Trump sent several tweets on Sunday criticizing Pelosi and the Democratic-led impeachment effort. "This phony Impeachment Hoax should not even be allowed to proceed. Did NOTHING wrong. Just a partisan vote. Zero Republicans. Never happened before!" Trump said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reveal your power, believe you can do it: PM to youths on Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary

Recalling Swami Vivekanandas conviction in youths power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the young generation to reveal that power, while lauding them for leading new stream of innovations in the country. Mentioning some of ...

Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive

Every morning as the sun rises over the dusty, overgrown ruins of the Haitian capitals iconic cathedral, Paul Christandro, who lived nearby all his life, thinks about the day ten years ago when he watched it come down, killing his friends.O...

41 trekkers rescued in Ladakh, Chadar trek suspended for two days

Forty-one trekkers undertaking the Chadar trek were rescued after water overflowed over ice on the Zanskar river in Leh, a senior official said. The official also announced a temporary suspension of Chadak Trek for the next two days due to ...

Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops

Tehran, Jan 12 AFP Irans Revolutionary Guards said Sunday they did not aim to kill US troops when firing a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces. Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not import...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020