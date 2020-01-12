Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ethiopian PM Abiy expects parliamentary election in May or June

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 22:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Ethiopian PM Abiy expects parliamentary election in May or June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election in May or June despite concerns about security and logistics, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Sunday.

The election will be the first under Nobel Peace Laureate Abiy, who took office in April 2018 and launched political and economic reforms. His reform agenda has also stoked violence and highlighted ethnic divisions in the country of about 105 million people, and the election board said last June that the security situation could delay the 2020 election.

"On the schedule, I am not sure whether it is May or June, because the schedule will be declared by the election board but I think we will conduct an election this year because it is a constitutional mandate," Abiy, who is visiting South Africa, said in response to a question at a media briefing with President Cyril Ramaphosa. "There might be lots of challenges, not only logistics but also peace and security ... It is better for Ethiopians and for Ethiopian parties to conduct the election on time in a very peaceful and democratic manner," he said.

Opposition politicians have warned against any delay in the election, and critics have said that postponing the vote could cause an adverse social reaction, fuel regional conflicts and damage Abiy's democratic credentials. Ethiopia has regularly held elections since 1995 but, with the exception of the 2005 election, no election has been competitive.

Abiy also said Ethiopia hoped Ramaphosa, who next month assumes a one-year chairmanship of the African Union continental body, would help broker a deal with Egypt over deadlocked talks to develop a new $4 billion dam on the Nile River. Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan are due to convene on Monday in Washington with the aim of resolving their disagreements by Jan. 15 over the massive hydroelectric dam that Ethiopia is building.

"He (Ramaphosa) is a good friend for both Ethiopia and Egypt, also as incoming AU chair he can make a discussion between both parties so as to solve the issue peacefully," Abiy said. The dam dispute has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Egypt and Ethiopia.

"I believe a solution is possible," said Ramaphosa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reveal your power, believe you can do it: PM to youths on Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary

Recalling Swami Vivekanandas conviction in youths power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the young generation to reveal that power, while lauding them for leading new stream of innovations in the country. Mentioning some of ...

Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive

Every morning as the sun rises over the dusty, overgrown ruins of the Haitian capitals iconic cathedral, Paul Christandro, who lived nearby all his life, thinks about the day ten years ago when he watched it come down, killing his friends.O...

41 trekkers rescued in Ladakh, Chadar trek suspended for two days

Forty-one trekkers undertaking the Chadar trek were rescued after water overflowed over ice on the Zanskar river in Leh, a senior official said. The official also announced a temporary suspension of Chadak Trek for the next two days due to ...

Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops

Tehran, Jan 12 AFP Irans Revolutionary Guards said Sunday they did not aim to kill US troops when firing a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces. Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not import...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020