Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watching, touching cows drives away negativity, says Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has said that watching or touching cows drives away negativity from the minds of people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amravati (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:30 IST
Watching, touching cows drives away negativity, says Maharashtra Minister
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur addressing a gathering in Amravati.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has said that watching or touching cows drives away negativity from the minds of people. "Watching or touching cows drives off the negativity in us. It has been taught in our culture but we often forget. And we only do politics just for sake of it," Thakur said at a gathering here.

Earlier this month, Thakur had said that she took oath as a minister but she is yet to fill her pockets. "Our government was not in power till now. But now I have taken oath as the State Minister. We are yet to fill our pockets," the Congress leader had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Weight lifted for Serena as Melbourne beckonsThe length of time Serena Williams held her arms aloft after clinching her first WTA title in almost three years spoke volumes on Sunday as th...

ICC planning to increase number of teams in T20 World Cup to 20: Report

The International Cricket Council is considering expanding the T20 World Cup from 16 to 20 teams from the 2023-31 cycle, according to a media report here. The ICC, which views the T20 format as the best way to increase the reach of the spor...

Citing 'betrayal' by Congress, BSP to skip Opposition meeting today

Citing betrayal by Congress in Rajasthan, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said that her party will not attend the meeting of opposition parties, scheduled to take place later in the day, over the current political situation...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Australian Smith wins Sony Open after playoff in Hawaii

Cameron Smith won the PGA Tours Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff.Smith, who was two shots behind with two holes t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020