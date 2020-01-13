Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, Shah dream of Pakistan at night: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the duo is "obsessed" about Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:12 IST
PM Modi, Shah dream of Pakistan at night: Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the duo is "obsessed" about Pakistan. "Who is speaking the language of (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan? It is the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The divisive agendas of Pakistan are being perpetrated in this country. So, they are the ones who are speaking in Pakistan's language," Sibal told ANI while replying to a query on BJP levelling allegations against Congress speaking in the language of Pakistan.

He said that Modi and Shah sleep at night dreaming about Pakistan and keep on talking about the neighbouring country the entire day. "Both of them sleep at night dreaming of Pakistan, thinking of Pakistan when they get up in the morning and talking about Pakistan. They should be rather dreaming about India, thinking of India when they get up in the morning and talking about India the entire day. They are obsessed with Pakistan," Sibal asserted.

Recalling Modi's statement on demonetisation, Sibal continued, "During demonetisation, the Prime Minister said that give me 50 days and everything will be fine. There will be no terrorism, no black money and no fake currency. Did it happen?" The Congressman asserted that the "people did not believe in the Prime Minister anymore because of the statements made by him in the past".

He also said that the people will launch a struggle against the "divisive agenda" of the central government. Talking about the citizenship law, Sibal said, "Kerala Assembly passed a resolution. What was the intent of the resolution? It is to tell the Centre that don't take the CAA forward and withdraw it...There is growing support among the people of the country and within opposition states including those who were their allies, who have said that they will not implement the CAA." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No room for two team events in two months, says Nadal

World number one Rafa Nadal has called on tennis administrators to create one big world team cup competition instead of confusing fans by staging the ATP Cup and Davis Cup within two months of each other. Nadal won the International Tennis ...

Hugh Dancy joins 'The Good Fight' S4

Actor Hugh Dancy is set to star in a recurring role in the fourth season of the legal drama The Good Fight. According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement was made by the creators of the CBS All Access series, Robert and Michelle King,...

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells may be fatal: Study

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells could be an early warning for future illness, according to a Danish study which found that low counts were associated with a 60 per cent increase in death from any cause. Lymphopenia -- a condition whe...

'Tumhari Sulu' director signs three project deal with Abundantia Entertainment

Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni is collaborating with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment for a three project deal. Triveni will co-produce and direct his next two feature films with Abundantia and work as a creative director...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020