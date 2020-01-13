Two-time former MLA Ram Singh Netaji joins AAP in Delhi
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Netaji said he was impressed by the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and "that is the reason I decided to leave Congress".
He won from the Badarpur Assembly constituency twice -- once as a BSP candidate and second time as an Independent. Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
