Protests in Pune against book comparing Modi with King Shivaji

The NCP and the Sambhaji Brigade held protests in Pune on Monday against a book which compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" has been written by BJP's Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

The NCP protest was held outside Lalmahal area here. While NCP leader Prashant Jagtap condemned the comparison and said it was a move to "erase the glorious history" of the Maratha emperor, Sambhaji Brigade functionary Santosh Shinde said the book should be withdrawn in 48 hours, failing which more agitations would follow.

"Today, the comparison is with Shivaji Maharaj. Tomorrow, in Rajasthan, it might be with Maharana Pratap. It is part of the BJP-RSS agenda to erase the history of great icons," Jagtap alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

