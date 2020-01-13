BJP will levy token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply if it comes to power in Delhi: BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to poor people in the city, if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.

Slamming Kejriwal government's free water and power supply scheme, the West Delhi MP said the token charge will be to honour the "self respect" of the residents of Delhi.

Verma said he has conveyed his suggestion to the party's manifesto committee and it could be one of the poll promises of BJP for the assembly elections slated to take place on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

