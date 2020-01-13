Left Menu
BJP MLA demands 'Tanhaji' to be declared tax-free in Maha

BJP MLA Shweta Mahale from Chikhali constituency in Buldhana district on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, for making 'Tanhaji' movie tax-free in the state so that poor can see the Maratha royalty in the theatres.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Buldhana (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:23 IST
BJP MLA Shweta Mahale from Chikhali Assembly.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Shweta Mahale from Chikhali constituency in Buldhana district on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, for making 'Tanhaji' movie tax-free in the state so that poor can see the Maratha royalty in the theatres. "This movie tells the story of Tanaji Malusare, a royalty of Maharashtran soil. If made tax-free, common and poor people of Maharashtra can also see the movie in the theatres," said BJP MLA Shweta Mahale from Chikhali Assembly.

Talking about the Tanaji Malusare legacy, she added, "He was so brave that he decided to go for the Kondhana battle first and then to hold wedding of his son. He won the Kondhana but was martyred at the end of it." According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bollywood film Tanhaji which was released on January 10 has received tremendous response in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, General Secretary in the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Sachin Sawant wrote to Revenue Minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday for making 'Tanhaji' movie tax-free in the state. The movie is set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

