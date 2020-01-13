MP anti-adulteration drive: 35 pc food samples sub-standard

Over 35 per cent of food samples tested during Madhya Pradesh government's drive against adulteration have been found to be of sub-standard quality, health minister Tulsiram Silawat said on Monday. The Kamal Nath government has named the drive, launched on July 19 last year, as 'shuddh ke liye yuddh' (war for pure).

"More than 35 per cent samples collected during surprise inspections from various establishments were found to be sub-standard. I have issued directives to take stern action against those responsible," Silawat told PTI. Silawat chaired a review meeting of the drive and asked officials to inform public about action taken against adulterators.

"In order to raise public awareness, rallies should be organised at the divisional level by involving minister in charge at divisional and district levels," Silawat said. Officials have been told to hold such rallies in Gwalior on January 31, Jabalpur on February 2 and Rewa on February 3, the minister said.

MP Food Safety Commissioner Rajiv Dube said 41 people have been booked for food and milk adulteration since July 19 last year under the stringent National Security Act. Joint Controller (Food Safety) DK Nagendra informed that the state's first micro-biology lab will be opened in Bhopal next month, and such facilities will be started in five MP divisions with a year.

He said essay and debate competitions were being held in colleges to create awareness about the menace of adulteration..

