Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former MLA Ram Singh Netaji, son of Cong leader Mahabal Mishra join AAP ahead of polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:47 IST
Former MLA Ram Singh Netaji, son of Cong leader Mahabal Mishra join AAP ahead of polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji and three others on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Vinay Kumar Mishra, who is the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra and unsuccessfully contested from the Palam Assembly seat, also joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Councillor and social worker Jai Bhagwan Upkar ji from Rohini ward of Bawana Assembly and Naveen Dipu Chaudhary, a social activist working in the Gandhinagar area who has been associated with the Congress for a long time, too joined the AAP. Netaji said he was impressed by the work done by the AAP government and "that is the reason I decided to leave Congress".

He won from the Badarpur Assembly constituency twice -- once as a BSP candidate and second time as an Independent after which he joined the Congress. Rajkumari Dhillon, former Congress councillor from Hari Nagar ward, also joined the AAP. Kejriwal said influenced by the policies of the party and the work of the AAP-led Delhi government, they are "joining our family".

"They are warmly welcomed in the AAP," he said. The joining of prominent leaders comes ahead of polls early next month.

Even though Mishra and Netaji both said that they have come to the party with an intention to work, sources said the AAP might field Mishra from Dwarka and Netaji from Badarpur. "There used to be only two major political parties in Delhi, the BJP and the Congress. People were fed up with the politics of both these parties because they did not deliver on promises made and having no other choice, voted them alternatively.

But then five years ago, the people of Delhi initiated a new phase of self determination in politics and set an example for the rest of India - when a fledgling party, comprising common people, offered hope and managed to win 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, almost reducing existing political powers, to a naught, Kejriwal said. He said leap of faith has turned out to be the best decision that Delhi ever made.

"Whether a supporter of the BJP, the Congress or any other party, AAP has gained a place for itself, in every heart because of its sincerity and intent of being in politics. AAP has managed to touch and transform their lives with the work it has done and this time they will vote for AAP, irrespective of personal party affiliation," he said. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

NGO moves SC challenging CAA, National Population Register

An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the government notification on the exercise for preparing National Population Register NPR be declared unconstitutional. The plea filed by Minority Front ...

MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police cust...

Man held with gold paste in innerwear, jeans at Kolkata airport

The CISF on Monday nabbed a man coming from Bangkok at the airport here for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth Rs 32 lakh by concealing it in his underwear and jeans, officials said. Passenger Amarjeet Singh was intercepted while he was g...

Senior Pak Army General kept under house arrest for opposing Bajwa's tenure extension: Report

A senior Pakistani Army General, along with his family, has been kept under house arrest for weeks for vocally opposing the three-year tenure extension of incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. General Sarfraz Sattar was next in li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020