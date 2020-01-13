TMC first to protest against CAB, none can question its

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that her party TMC was thefirst to voice its protest to the Parliamentary StandingCommittee against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and nonecan question its opposition to the amended Citizenship Act

She claimed that the Parliamentary Standing Committeerecord clearly states that TMC was the first to air itsopposition to the CAB at the committee's meeting and asked theopposition parties who were speaking against her to check it

Slamming the Left parties and the Congress who blamedher for a "secret understanding" with Prime Minister NarendraModi without naming them, Banerjee said "None can question ordoubt mine and TMC's credentials in fighting against the CAA,the NRC and NPR".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

