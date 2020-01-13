After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

The Maharashtra government has appointed a one-member committee comprising Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishor Raje-Nimbalkar to carry out an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) in Pune. The committee will submit its report in 10 days to the state government, an official said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting on the issue. "Prima facie, a review has found irregularities and other issues which have not been addressed in an official manner. Therefore it was necessary to conduct a thorough probe," the official said.

"State finance minister Ajit Pawar has given orders to carry out an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in Pune based SARTHI. There have been allegations of recruiting several people without considering the actual requirement or the strength of the institute," said the official. This is the first probe launched by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into the functioning of the previous government.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Pune is registered under the Company Act, 2013 as non-profit government company. It is engaged in research, policy advocacy, training etc for socio-economic and educational development of Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Kunbi communities and families dependent on agriculture in the state.

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati had sat for a token hunger strike in Pune alleging that attempts were being made to cancel the autonomous status of SARTHI. Urban Development Department minister Eknath Shinde had visited him promising removal of department secretary J P Gupta and swift action in the matter..

