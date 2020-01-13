Rebel Cong MLA complains to Bedi about 'corrupt' CM, Ministers

Rebel ruling Congress legislator N Dhanavelou on Monday met Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and complained to her about Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and other ministers allegedly stalling implementation of schemes evolved for his Bahoor constituency. Bedi told the MLA, who had levelled allegations of corruption in the Congress rule in the union territory, to approach the CBI office here directly for investigation into his charges, a release from her office said.

The development came on a day when Narayanasamy and PWD Minister and Puducherry Congress president A.Namassivayam rushed to Delhi to brief party chief Sonia Gandhi on the 'violation of party discipline' by Dhanavelou. The MLA had raised a banner of revolt and alleged at a press meet last week that Puducherry government was steeped in corruption and malpractices.

Emerging from the Raj Nivas after meeting the Lt Governor, Dhanavelou told reporters he had informed Bedi of several important schemes evolved for his Bahoor constituency that were allegedly stalled by the Chief Minister and other Ministers. The MLA said he stood by his allegation that the government was "steeped in corruption" and would seek a CBI probe into it.

"I apprised her of the interference by the Chief Minister and other Ministers who have been stalling implementation of schemes meant for my constituency," he said. The release from the Lt Governor's office said the legislator informed Bedi that there was "blatant corruption in land deals committed by Chief Minister along with his son." Dhanavelou said he would also meet Sonia Gandhi a few days after Pongal festival (falling on Wednesday) and present to her a 'detailed memorandum' on alleged corrupt practices in several departments in Puducherry.

Sources close to Narayanasamy said the Chief Minister would meet Gandhi and brief her about the "anti-party" activities of the MLA..

