Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Inter-Korean projects could help ease sanctions on North -S.Korea's Moon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 12:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Inter-Korean projects could help ease sanctions on North -S.Korea's Moon
Image Credit: Flickr

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearisation dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and that inter-Korean cooperation could help ease the way for sanctions to be lifted. Despite hostile rhetoric from Pyongyang, North Korea has not conducted a weapons test nor shut the door to more talks even after Washington ignored its year-end deadline to make concessions, Moon told an annual New Year news conference.

"North Korea made clear that the door to dialogue is not closed though there's a premise that they can come back to talks only when their demands are accepted," he said. North Korea said on Saturday that it had received birthday greetings for its, leader Kim Jong Un, from U.S. President Donald Trump but that their personal rapport is not enough for a return to talks.

Negotiations have been stalled since a day-long meeting in October collapsed, and the United States ignored a year-end deadline Kim set for it to soften its stance, calling it "artificial." The deadlock left South Korea increasingly sidelined, with Moon saying in his New Year speech that there is a "desperate need" for practical ways to kick-start cross-border projects blocked by sanctions imposed over Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

When asked by Reuters whether South Korea would seek to reopen exchanges with the North independently of the United States, Moon said there is a need to explore a "new idea" to foster a breakthrough in the stalemate. "If we expand inter-Korean cooperation as much as possible, it will be able to not only expedite North Korea-U.S. dialogue, but also fetch international support for partial lifting or exemptions of sanctions if necessary," he said.

Moon said there are steps that the two Koreas could take that aren't blocked by the restrictions, including border-area cooperation and tourism. He also suggested sports exchanges such as fielding combined teams for this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and a joint bid for the 2032 Games. "If any inter-Korean efforts require an exemption from U.N. sanctions, we can work to address it," Moon said. "After all, we have to have the resolve to develop inter-Korean relations more independently as it's an issue of our own."

SANCTIONS North Korea has spent much of the last year criticising Seoul as being beholden to the United States, and threatened to bulldoze the tourism complex that was once a rare example of rapprochement between the Koreas.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said last week the United States had reached out to North Korea seeking to resume talks. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in California for meetings with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, said on Monday he was hopeful Kim will make the right decision despite slow progress.

"The sanctions that we have put in place on North Korea along with the rest of the world ... have certainly caused Chairman Kim to think seriously about the right path forward for his people," Pompeo told a Silicon Valley event in San Francisco. "I hope we have a successful 2020." Moon also said he hoped the Tokyo Olympics would not only help foster peace with North Korea but provide a chance to "fundamentally resolve" a bilateral history and trade feud.

But he did not confirm whether he would attend the opening ceremony, saying there would be a high-level delegation. Moon also vowed to impose fresh property market regulations and review whether taxes need to be raised if current measures fail to calm surging home prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old Pakistani boy to reunite with his family after almost 2 years

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy will reunite with his family after almost two years after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in 2018. Mubarshar Bilal, who is also known as Mubarak, was released from the juvenile home in Punja...

Had Davinder Singh been a 'Khan', reaction of RSS trolls would have been different: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said had police officer Davinder Singh been Davinder Khan, the reaction of the troll regiment of the RSS would have been different. Police on Saturday had arrested Singh, a depu...

Tharoor apologises for 'power without responsibility' remark on Kejriwal

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday apologised on Twitter after he was criticised for his remark that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants power without responsibility, something which has been the prerogative of eunuchs....

Nobody in world can be compared with Shivaji Maharaj:

Nobody in world can be compared with Shivaji MaharajBJPs Udayanraje Bhosale on book equating Modi with Marathaking....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020