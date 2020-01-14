Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1- Trump considering visit to India next month

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:25 IST
UPDATE 1- Trump considering visit to India next month

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering visiting India next month, for what would be his first visit to the world's largest democracy since he took office three years ago, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to build close ties with Washington, had previously invited Trump to attend India's annual Republic Day parade later this month, but the U.S. officials said it would clash with the president's State of the Union address. "There has been an open invitation for him to visit, both sides are working out the dates," one of the sources said.

Another source said Trump could come in the second half of February and that he may visit a second city besides the national capital Delhi. The Indian foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment on the proposed visit.

India and the United States have built close political and security ties, but in recent years trade frictions have come to the fore. Trump has frequently named India as one of the countries with the highest tariffs in the world and withdrawn a key trade concession for that reason. The two sides have been trying to work out a new and limited trade pact on lowering tariffs, but these negotiations have run into problems over broader issues of data privacy and controls over e-commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035 Hyderabad, Jan 14 PTI NMDC Limited has executed and registered four of its Iron ore mining leases extension in Bailadila region of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The mines...

Need India-specific data to properly implement facial recognition tech: Infosys co-founder

As India plans to roll out a nationwide facial recognition system this year, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that the country must develop its own databases for efficient implementation of breakthrough technologies that use ...

India asks Pakistan to return its rake used in Samjhauta Express

India has asked Pakistan to return the Samjhauta Express rake lying at Wagah for the past five months, following the suspension of train services due to tense relations between the two countries after the nullification of Article 370 in Jam...

Sequent Software appoints new CFO to take company through next phase of growth

&#160;Sequent Software, Inc., a leading specialist in the digital transformation of secure payments for banks and e-commerce platforms, continues its investment in executive talent with the hiring of Raaj Shah as Chief Financial Officer CFO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020