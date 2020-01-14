Left Menu
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to meet party cadres in Andhra's Kakinada, Sec 144 imposed

A day after meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda in the national capital, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday arrived in Visakhapatnam, where he was welcomed by a huge crowd.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda in the national capital, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday arrived in Visakhapatnam, where he was welcomed by a huge crowd. In view of actor-cum-politician's visit to Kakinada later today, the police have already imposed section 144, which restricts assembly of more than four people in an area, to avoid any incident.

Leaders of Jana Sena have tried to hold a rally in Kakinada against YSRCP legislator Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy's abusive comments against Kalyan and Kapu community people on Sunday. However, the Jana Sena cadres were obstructed by YSRCP followers, which led to an altercation between two groups, who pelted stones at each other.

On Sunday, Kalyan had tweeted, condemning Dwarampudi's remark. Moreover, the Jana Sena chief is visiting Kakinada to express solidarity with the cadres, who were injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

