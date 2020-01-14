HIGHLIGHTS FROM SOUTH AT 5.30 PM

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5.30 PM. MDS6 TN-DMK CONG TIES Skipped Cong meet since Stalin was accused; time will tell about ties getting normal: DMK Chennai: The DMK has said it skipped a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress on CAA, NRC and NPR since its party chief M K Stalin was accused of violating coalition dharma over local body polls.

MDS7 KA-GRAFFITI Graffiti against CAA,NRC on Bengaluru street, police launch probe Bengaluru: Bengaluru police has launched an investigation after graffiti appeared overnight on a prominent city street against issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. MDS8 TL-CLASH-LD SITUATION Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 40arrested Hyderabad: Forty people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, where the situation was peaceful and under control, police said.

MES6 TN-FOX-PETA PETA seeks strict action against 'fox jallikattu' Chennai: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India Chapter has written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking strict action against organisers of a 'jallikattu' type of event using a rare breed of foxes in Salem district..

