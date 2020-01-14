Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court justices skeptical about New Jersey 'Bridgegate' convictions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:57 IST
U.S. Supreme Court justices skeptical about New Jersey 'Bridgegate' convictions

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared skeptical about the criminal prosecution of two associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who are appealing their convictions in the "Bridgegate" scandal involving retribution against a local mayor who refused to endorse Christie.

Arguments before the justices focused on whether the actions for which Bridget Anne Kelly, a former Christie deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were convicted fit the definition of fraud under federal law. Several justices - liberals and conservatives - appeared dissatisfied with the U.S. Justice Department's arguments in favor of the prosecutions of Kelly and Baroni. The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018 upheld the 2016 convictions of Kelly and Baroni for wire fraud and misusing Port Authority resources.

Prosecutors had accused Kelly and Baroni of engineering days of lane closures in September 2013 on the George Washington Bridge, the world's busiest bridge, which connects Fort Lee, New Jersey, to New York City. The closures caused traffic gridlock and were intended to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, Mark Sokolich, after he declined to endorse the Republican Christie's gubernatorial re-election bid, prosecutors said. The scandal marred Christie's reputation, damaged his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and contributed to low public approval ratings in his home state. Christie, who had been a rising star in Republican politics before Bridgegate, denied involvement and was not charged.

After dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination, Christie threw his support behind Donald Trump and served as an adviser, but Trump later fired him as the head of his transition team after being elected president. Trump's Justice Department is defending the prosecutions of Kelly and Baroni, which occurred before Trump took office.

Baroni initially started serving an 18-month prison sentence but was released after the Supreme Court agreed last year to hear the case. Kelly's 13-month sentence was put on hold while she appealed. Kelly told Port Authority executive David Wildstein in an August 2013 email that it was " ime for some traffic problems in Fort Lee," and they helped invent a sham "traffic study" to justify the lane closures. Wildstein, the accused Bridgegate mastermind, was sentenced to probation in July 2017 after pleading guilty and cooperating with prosecutors.

In the appeal, Kelly and Baroni had the backing, in a friend-of-the-court brief, of two high-profile figures who faced public corruption prosecutions: former media mogul Conrad Black and former Republican Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell. The Supreme Court in 2016 threw out McDonnell's bribery conviction in a ruling that narrowed the types of conduct that can warrant a corruption prosecution. Trump last year granted a full pardon to Black, who was convicted in 2007 of fraud and obstruction of justice and spent 3-1/2 years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, 46 million dealThe Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, 56 million contract on Monday. He was in the fin...

Influential Iraqi cleric Sadr calls for anti-U.S. demonstrations

Populist Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on Tuesday for a million Iraqis to march against the U.S. presence and violations in Iraq after Washingtons killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad. Iraqs parliament has called for U.S....

UPDATE 2-New Guatemalan president talks migration with U.S. before inauguration

Guatemalas new president met U.S. officials hours before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as the Trump administration pushes him to accept an asylum agreement he had previously sought to modify. A conservative former surgeon and ex-pri...

Kuwait approves budget with deficit for sixth year

Kuwait City, Jan 14 AFP Kuwaits cabinet on Tuesday approved the 20202021 budget projecting a huge deficit for the sixth year in a row due to low oil prices, the finance minister said. The Gulf state whose revenues heavily rely on oil prices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020