Fadnavis govt neglected rural infrastructure: Mushrif

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif on Tuesday blamed the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government for the poor condition of rural roads, saying its focus was on urban infrastructure. "The BJP government's focus was always on creating more infrastructure in urban areas. It neglected rural areas, that is why the condition of rural roads is very bad," he told reporters here.

Mushrif also said that funds were not utilised in the last few months of the BJP-led regime as the model code of conduct came into force first for the Lok Sabha and then the Assembly elections. "If we do not use the funds in the remaining period, I fear they will lapse. I am going to request the government for extension of the time to utilize the funds," the minister said..

