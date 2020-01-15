Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Democrats say measure to rein in Trump on Iran will pass Senate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 02:56 IST
UPDATE 2-Democrats say measure to rein in Trump on Iran will pass Senate

U.S. Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they had enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass a resolution curbing President Donald Trump's ability to wage war on Iran without congressional approval, which would be a rebuke of the president after he ordered a strike that killed an Iranian commander in Iraq. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Tim Kaine, the measure's sponsor, said they had at least 51 votes for a joint resolution that would require Trump to seek congressional authorization for military action against Iran.

To become law, the measure must pass the House of Representatives and either be signed by Trump, or garner a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress in order to override his veto. Many members of Congress, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, have been pushing the administration for more information about the killing this month of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad's airport.

Trump did not inform Congress about the strike until after it took place and then, according to many lawmakers, his administration kept back too much information about the reason for the strike or the legal justification. Criticism grew as Trump and his top officials have offered shifting justifications for the drone strike. Trump himself fueled controversy by saying on Twitter that "it doesn't really matter" whether Soleimani posed an imminent threat.

Kaine said four Republicans - Senators Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Susan Collins and Todd Young - had agree to support the war powers resolution he introduced on Jan. 3. In a statement, Collins said Kaine's resolution would let Trump respond to aggression from a hostile nation or repel an attack. "It simply makes clear that only the Legislative Branch may declare war or commit our armed forces to a sustained military conflict with Iran," she said.

Senate leaders are working out the timing of a Senate vote, likely next week, which is complicated by Trump's Senate impeachment trial starting within days. The House passed legislation known as a concurrent resolution last week, which called for an end to military action against Iran unless Trump obtained Congress' approval.

As a concurrent resolution, that measure would not have needed Trump's signature. But it could not garner enough support in the Senate to pass. There also were legal questions over whether it would have been binding. Republicans hold 53 seats in the 100-member Senate.

Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, threatened earlier on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide more information about Iran policy. Engel also said he would send a letter on Tuesday to Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mike Esper seeking information about the strike, which took place in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hot and dry Australia could join the ranks of 'climate refugees'

As global temperatures soar, Australia could become so hot and dry that the countrys residents could become climate refugees, U.S. climatologist and geophysicist Michael Mann told Reuters.Australia is in the midst of one of its worst fire s...

UPDATE 6-New Guatemalan president talks migration, security with U.S. before taking office

Guatemalas new president, Alejandro Giammattei, discussed how to curb illegal immigration and improve border security in a meeting with officials of the Trump administration before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as Washington pushes ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

Tottenhams Hotspurs Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinhos side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday. In eight-time winners Tottenhams first FA Cup tie at ...

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020