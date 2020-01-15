U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina-sources

The United States plans to support Brazil's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ahead of Argentina, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. government's plans, after having previously said they wanted Argentina to be next in line to join the rich nations' club, is a win for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump who has sought closer ties with Washington since taking office last year.

