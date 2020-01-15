Mani Shankar Aiyar always hurls abuses at PM: GVL Narasimha Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for the comments he made at Shaheen Bagh, saying "he always hurls abuses at the Prime Minister." "Mani Shankar Aiyar has been a repeat offender and always hurls abuses at Prime Minister Modi. Every time he returns from Pakistan, he comes with fresh doses of invective against the PM. People of India love PM and Home Minister. The political demons have been developed and cultivated by the Congress for over years," he added.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday joined the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh here and attacked the BJP-led central government saying, "They got the majority in the election because they said we will have 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together for everyone's progress). But what did they do? They did 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash (destruction)'." He added, "Aap hi ne unko pradhan mantri banaya hai, aap hi unko singhasan se utar sakte ho (You have made him the Prime Minister, only you can remove him)".

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

