Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mani Shankar Aiyar always hurls abuses at PM: GVL Narasimha Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for the comments he made at Shaheen Bagh, saying "he always hurls abuses at the Prime Minister."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:42 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar always hurls abuses at PM: GVL Narasimha Rao
BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for the comments he made at Shaheen Bagh, saying "he always hurls abuses at the Prime Minister." "Mani Shankar Aiyar has been a repeat offender and always hurls abuses at Prime Minister Modi. Every time he returns from Pakistan, he comes with fresh doses of invective against the PM. People of India love PM and Home Minister. The political demons have been developed and cultivated by the Congress for over years," he added.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday joined the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh here and attacked the BJP-led central government saying, "They got the majority in the election because they said we will have 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together for everyone's progress). But what did they do? They did 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash (destruction)'." He added, "Aap hi ne unko pradhan mantri banaya hai, aap hi unko singhasan se utar sakte ho (You have made him the Prime Minister, only you can remove him)".

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GFP leader quits Goa govt body to protest against CAA

Goa Forward Party GFP leader Ashma Sayed said on Wednesday that she had resigned as vice- chairman of the State Minorities Finance and Development Corporation to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The GFP was part of the BJ...

UPDATE 1-Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving parliament the power to choose Russias prime minister and other key positions, a major change to the Russian constitution that may offer a hint about his own future. Putins comments are ...

Meghan could face estranged father in court over leaked letter: media

Prince Harrys wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said Wednesday, as she made a public appearance in Canada. Meghan launched legal action against the Mail on Sundays pu...

BSP had supported Cong at Centre: BJP on Mayawati's 'two sides of the same coin' remark

Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati for saying both BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin, the saffron party on Wednesday said she had supported the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre. Mayawati at a press conference on her 64th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020